Who Is Mohit Pandey? Ghaziabad Student Chosen As Priest In Ayodhya Ram Temple | x / @TimesAlgebraIND

As the consecration of Ram Temple in Ayodhya draws close, posts surface about a Ghaziabad student is among 50 who have been chosen to serve as priests in the Ram temple.

Mohit Pandey has been selected for the role of a priest. After seven years of study at Dudheshwar Veda Vidyapeeth, Mohit Pandey went to Tirupati for further studies. Along with the other priests, he will have to undergo six months of training before appointment.

"It is our aim to impart knowledge on religion and rituals to students to help them achieve a better future for themselves," stated Nityananda, an Acharya at the institute.

BIG NEWS - Gaziabad student Mohit Pandey selected as Ayodhya Ram Temple priest 🚩



After spending seven years in Dudheshwar Ved Vidyapeeth, Mohit went to Tirupati for further studies. He has been selected among the 50 people chosen for the position after interviewing 3000 people… pic.twitter.com/E0tPmvUs7z — Times Algebra (@TimesAlgebraIND) December 10, 2023

Following his studies in Samaveda, Mohit Pandey attended Venkateswara Vedic University. After earning his Acharya degree, Mohit Pandey is getting ready for his PhD. Mohit has spent the last seven years studying the religion and customs of the Dudheshwar Ved Vidyapeeth. For the past 23 years, students have been receiving Vedic instruction in this location.

People all over social media have been congratulating Mohit on this achievement.

Meet Ghaziabad Scholar Mohit Pandey. He will serve as a Priest in Ayodhya Ram Temple.



His journey began at Dudheshwar Ved Vidyapeeth, where he spent seven years understanding Vedic scriptures.



Jai Shri Ram.🙏🏻#AyodhyaRamMandir pic.twitter.com/tjk95XVeso — Shruti Gupta (@shrutisggupta) December 9, 2023

According to reports, Mohit’s selection has become a matter of local pride, with family, friends, and the community at large celebrating this momentous achievement. The collective hopes and prayers of Ghaziabad accompany Mohit Pandey to Ayodhya, anticipating the positive impact he will bring to the sacred precincts of the Ayodhya Ram Temple.