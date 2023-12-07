 Ayodhya's Ram Mandir Consecration Ceremony: Amitabh Bachchan, Ratan Tata, Mukesh Ambani & Other Celebs Invited
Rashmi SharmaUpdated: Thursday, December 07, 2023, 08:14 PM IST
article-image
Ram Temple At Ayodhya | File Photo

From megastar Amitabh Bachchan, 'Ramayan' fame Arun Govil, Dipika Chikhlia to corporate giants like Ratan Tata, Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani, the guest list for the Ram Mandir consecration ceremony at Ayodhya will include high-profile personalities.

Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, the body looking after construction of temple at Ayodhya has been sending invitations to around 7,000 people across the country and abroad. Among them, the trust has invited 4,000 prominent saints and seers; and 3,000 VVIPs. Apart from the Bollywood personalities, the 3,000 VVIPs would also include cricket stars Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli, Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev, spiritual preacher Sadguru and a few more well known faces from TV would also become part of the consecration ceremony.

Trust sends invites to celebs

The trust is also likely to invite Arun Govil and Deepika Chikhalia, who essayed the roles of Ram and Sita in the serial Ramayan. Owners and senior journalists from top media houses would also be invited in the ceremony on January 22 at Ayodhya. Representatives from around 50 countries have been invited by the trust for the consecration ceremony. Invitations will be sent to prominent scientists, judges, writers, musicians, and painters, said a member of the trust.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to preside over the consecration ceremony which would be attended by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat.

article-image

