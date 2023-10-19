UP: As Ram Mandir Nears Completion, Three Countries Seek Land From Govt To Construct Guest Houses In Ayodhya

X

Lucknow: With the construction of the grand Ram Mandir in Ayodhya nearing completion, the governments of various states as well three countries have demanded for land in Ayodhya to construct their own guest houses.

The Yogi Government in Uttar Pradesh has offered land to the various states for constructing their guest houses in Ayodhya. Besides over a dozen states, three countries including Sri Lanka, Nepal and South Korea have demanded land in Ayodhya for their own guest houses.

The UP government would offer land to these states and countries in the proposed township in the name of Navya Ayodhya. The state government has planned to offer 80 plots for guest houses to the states, various countries and religious institutions.

Demand for land for guest houses from 15 states in India

The officials of the district administration of Ayodhya informed that so far 15 states of India have raised demand for plots for guest houses. In a first the state of Gujarat has been allotted land for a guest house in Ayodhya. In the proposed township of Navya Ayodhya each state or country would be given five acres of land for the guest house. Besides the prominent Mutts, Temple Trusts and Ashrams would also be given land in Ayodhya to construct their own guest houses. The famous Tirupati Bala Ji Mandir Trust has already requested the UP Government for the land in Ayodhya.

Govt anticipating heavy rush of pilgrims after temple's inauguration

According to the UP Government after the inauguration of Ram Temple at Ayodhya in January next year there would be a heavy rush of pilgrims coming from every state as well as abroad. To accommodate such a large number of tourists coming to Ayodhya, a lot of facilities are needed. To prepare the city ready for such a heavy influx of tourists, the state government has been giving land for hotels, motels and guest houses.

Besides, the administration has been promoting home stay facilities in Ayodhya. According to the district administration so far over 1000 applications for providing a home stay facility in Ayodhya have been received. The officials said that people coming for Darshan at Ayodhya may get room along with breakfast for just ₹1500 to ₹2500 per day under the home stay facility.