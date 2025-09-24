Nitesh Rane Meets Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Pushes For Train Halts And Station Upgrades In Konkan |

Union Minister and Sindhudurg Guardian Minister Nitesh Rane met Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in Delhi on Tuesday to discuss pressing railway issues in the Konkan region and present several long-pending demands of the local residents.

During the meeting, Minister Rane requested halts for 16 express trains at major stations in Sindhudurg and surrounding areas, including stops for the Coimbatore, Nagarcoil, and Madgaon Express trains at Kankavali, and a halt for the Mandvi Express at Nandgaon station. He also urged for special train services from Madure and Sawantwadi, modernization of key railway stations, upgrades to PRS counters and passenger facilities, additional coaches for the Tutari Express, and acceleration of the proposed Vaibhavwadi–Kolhapur railway line project.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw responded positively to these demands, assuring full cooperation and prompt action. Minister Rane’s initiative is expected to address long-standing concerns and bring significant improvements for the residents of the Konkan region in the near future.