NIA Court Declares Six Gangster-Turned-Terror Operatives Proclaimed Offenders

Representative Image

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) Special Court has declared six gangster-turned-terrorist mafia operatives based out of Canada and Pakistan as Proclaimed Offenders.

They are identified as Canada-based Arshdeep Singh alias Arsh Dala, Ramandeep Singh alias Raman Judge, Lakhbir Singh Sandhu alias Landa; and Pakistan-based Harvinder Singh Sandhu alias Rinda, Lakhbir Singh Rode and Wadhawa Singh Babbar. NIA had, on July 22, 2023, filed a Charge-sheet against nine accused persons, including Dala, Landa and Rinda.

Cases against gangsters

The case (RC 37/2022/NIA/DLI) was registered suo-moto by NIA on 20th August 20, 2022. It relates to terror activities of Chiefs/members of proscribed pro-Khalistan terrorist organizations, such as Khalistan Liberation Force, Babbar Khalsa International, International Sikh Youth Federation etc. They, along with operatives/members of terror outfits and organized criminal gangs operating in various parts of the country, were engaged in smuggling of terrorist hardware, including arms, ammunition, explosives, and custom-made ready-to-use IEDs and other types of contraband, including drugs, from across-the-border.

Conspiracy to smuggle terrorist hardware, such as arms, ammunition explosive, IEDs

Investigations have revealed that the accused persons had entered into a criminal conspiracy to smuggle terrorist hardware, such as arms, ammunition explosive, IEDs etc. across international borders for use by their associates in carrying out terrorist acts in the Indian territory. They were also involved in recruitment of terrorist cadres in India and raising funds for proscribed organizations, etc.

Further investigations in the case are in progress.

