Haryana News: NIA Attaches 3 Properties Owned By Terror-Gangsters In Haryana & Delhi

Chandigarh: The National Investigation Agency has attached three properties owned by the members of terror-gangsters nexus in Haryana and Delhi.

An official statement of NIA said on Tuesday that the properties attached included a house of Irfan alias Chhenu Pehalwan in Delhi and two houses belonging to notorious gangsters Kaushal Chaudhary and Amit Dagar in Gurugram district of Haryana. These properties constituted the proceeds of terrorism and were used for criminal activities, the statement held.

According to official information, Irfan was associated with the Bambiha gang and involved in multiple cases of murder and extortion. He was also said to have been providing shelter to other criminals on the instructions of another gangster Kaushal Chaudhary and Bhupi Rana.

Links to foreign based gangsters

The NIA statement also said that the other two gangsters, Kaushal Chaudhary and Amit Dagar were closely associated with foreign-based gangster Arshdeep Dala (Arsh Dalla) and Gaurab Patyal alias Sourav Thakur alias Lucky and involved in multiple cases of murders and extortions and in arranging weapons for the associates of other gangsters.

These gangsters had been spreading their criminal network in the northern states and were involved in many heinous crimes including the killing of singer Sidhu Moosewala and extortions from singers, businessmen and some professionals.

NIA conducts raids at 129 locations

Stating that the raids were part of raids at 129 locations linked with the gangsters and their associates in Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat and Delhi during the past three months. The same was also NIA action against the terrorist-gangster nexus having links with several terrorists including Canada-based Arsh Dalla.

