Nerul To Host Free Shaurya Training Camp For Youth, Fostering Courage And Cultural Pride

Nerul is set to witness a unique initiative aimed at inspiring the youth. From September 23 to 28, 2025, the Hindu Janajagruti Samiti will host a free Shaurya (Valor) Training Camp at Shri Ganesh Shiv Mandir, Sarsole, Sector 12, near the Sarsole bus depot and Jhulelal Mandir.

Timings and Eligibility

The evening sessions, running from 7:30 PM to 9:00 PM, are open to young men and women aged 16 to 40 years. Unlike regular fitness or martial arts programs, this camp focuses on instilling courage, discipline, and a sense of cultural pride. Organizers emphasize that true valor is not just about physical strength but about building inner confidence and character.

“This camp is about more than just training—it’s about helping youth discover their inner strength and stand tall with courage and dignity,” said one of the coordinators. Participants will engage in structured exercises designed to enhance focus, resilience, and team spirit.

Registration and Participation

Registration is free and can be done online via a Google form. Local residents are encouraged to take part and support this initiative aimed at nurturing a new generation of confident and responsible youth.

