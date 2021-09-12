NEET UG 2021: Guidelines, dress code, admit card for medical entrance exam today

The National Entrance cum Eligibility Test Undergraduate (NEET-UG) will be conducted today, September 12, 2021, by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

The exam will be commenced at 2:00 pm and end at 5:00 pm.

Aspirants are required to follow certain guidelines and a dress code while appearing for the exam.

According to the guidelines, candidates are required to wear light clothes with half sleeves. They are further advised to wear sandals with low heels or footwear without thick soles.

The wearing of face masks is mandatory in the exam hall. Further, they will be permitted to carry, gloves, transparent water bottles, hand sanitisers in a transparent bottle (50ml).

Electronic devices, heavy jewellery, stationery items, wristwatches or any or any suspicious articles will be not be permitted at the exam centre.

The admit cards for the exam can be downloaded from the official website- neet.nta.nic.in .

You can download the admit card online by following these steps

Step 1: Visit the official website - neet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click the 'Download Admit Card of NEET (UG)- 2021' link

Step 3: Key in your credentials and click submit

Step 4: Download the NEET UG admit cards

In a first, medical entrance exam NEET-UG will be conducted in 13 languages with Punjabi and Malayam being the new additions, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan announced earlier this month.

The languages which are now being offered are Hindi, Punjabi, Assamese, Bengali, Odia, Gujarati, Marathi, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Tamil, Urdu and English, he said.

He also said that a new exam centre for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) has been opened in Kuwait to facilitate the Indian student community in the Middle East.

The NEET (UG) paper pattern which consisted of 180 objective type questions from physics, chemistry and biology (botany and zoology) subjects till now, will consist of 35 compulsory questions under section A per subject and 15 questions under section B per subject out of which students have to attempt any 10 questions.

Following the change in the paper pattern of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) Undergraduate (UG) 2021, students have demanded postponement of the exam from September 12, to October to secure more time for preparation.

Detailed instructions:

Published on: Sunday, September 12, 2021, 09:00 AM IST