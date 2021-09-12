Indore: JEE Main, fourth phase result today

Indore

Many Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main aspirants are anxiously waiting for declaration of the result, as they are hoping to increase their previous score.

The results of the fourth phase of JEE Main 2021 for admission to technical institutes across the country, were to be released on September 10. However, the results could not be released till late night. Students kept refreshing the website of National Testing Agency (NTA) from Friday morning till night.

On Saturday morning, NTA announced that results will now be released on September 12.

“Students will finally will get to know their percentiles and also AIR (all India ranks) will be awarded,” Atil Arora, JEE mentor said.

He added that highest percentile attained in all the four attempts will be picked out for the final ranking.

“On the basis of final AIR, the top students will get a chance to appear in JEE Advanced 2021,” Arora said.

JEE Main result 2021 August session will contain student's score, rank, name, roll number, and other details.

Candidates do note that no JEE Main result will be released by name . The authorities will also release the JEE Main cutoff 2021 along with the JEE Main result 2021.

Soon after the declaration of JEE Mains 2021 results, the online registration for JEE Advanced 2021 will commence.

The exam is scheduled to be held on October 3, 2021.

Only the top 2.5 lakh JEE Main qualifiers will be able to apply for JEE Advanced 2021.

“Students who get more than 90 percentile can get a chance to appear in JEE Advanced,” Harpreet Singh, JEE mentor said. He added that for the selected students, the link of registration to join in advance will open after the results.

Students in Indore, who come from all over the state to prepare for exam, are anxiously waiting for the results of the fourth phase.

“We are more worried and anxiously waiting, because counseling for admission in MP will also be on the basis of JEE Main marks,” said a group of JEE aspirants including Sushil, Ashwin, Kanak and Himanshu.

Many students of the state have even given the examination for admission in the local colleges. Admissions to engineering colleges will start in September. Second counselling is likely to be held in October.

Published on: Sunday, September 12, 2021, 12:25 AM IST