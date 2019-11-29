NCP's Supriya Sule backs Uddhav Thackeray over stay on Aarey metro work

Mumbai: NCP Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule on Friday congratulated the Uddhav Thackeray government for staying the work on metro carshed in Aarey Colony, a prime green lung of the metropolis.

The Baramati MP said she was in favour of cooperating on issues relating to development, but added it was wrong to cause damage to environment for development.

"Congratulations to Uddhav ji Thackeray (@OfficeofUT) and his council of ministers for staying the metro crashed work at Aarey Colony. We will cooperate on the issues of development, but causing damage to environment for development is wrong. Let's all come together for development that complements environment," Sule tweeted.

Earlier in the day, Thackeray announced he had stayed the carshed works in Aarey.

The chief minister, however, said he has not stopped the work on the metro project.