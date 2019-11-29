'Not a single tree leaf will be cut': Maha CM Uddhav Thackeray stays Aarey car shed work

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday said that work on the Aarey car shed had been stayed, reports The Free Press Journal's Pratip Acharya.

"I have stayed Aarey car shed work, not a single tree leaf will be cut till further notice," he stated.

"We are not against metro but against the cutting of trees," the Chief Minister clarified.

"The trees were cut in the late hours of the night, which was not right," he added.

Thackeray said that a committee will be set up, which will be "examining every intricate details".

"They will take the final call", he said.

In October, to make way for a car shed for the under-construction Mumbai metro, 2,185 trees had been axed.

(Further details awaited)