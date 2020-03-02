NCP, Sena align to force Congress hand on CAA, NPR

"Nobody's citizenship will be snatched under CAA and NPR. Sharad Pawar ji has assured that nobody will have to face any problem in Maharashtra because of it. We have already discussed the matter in Maha Vikas Aghadi government," Ajit told party workers.

Pawar further said there are people who are spreading rumours and asked party workers "to instead go to people and spread awareness" regarding the Citizenship Act.

Thackeray, after his meetings with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and NCP chief Sharad Pawar 10 days ago, had said that no one should fear the CAA or the NPR. These are not going to lead to anybody being thrown out of the country.

"Those who are provoking people in the name of CAA or NPR must fully understand the provisions," Thackeray had noted. He had further promised to appoint a committee of senior ministers representing the three allies to discuss the possible complications in the implementation of NPR and the way forward.

The committee will also to review the questions to be asked during NPR exercise and suggest changes. The NPR exercise is set to start from May 1 in Maharashtra.