NCP, Sena align to force Congress hand on CAA, NPR

It is now official that the Maha Vikas Aghadi government will not table a resolution against the implementation of Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Population Register (NPR) in Maharashtra.
After Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's recent announcement in this regard, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Sunday declared that there was no resolution required to be tabled in the legislature.
This clearly means Maharashtra will not follow the example of Bihar, Kerala, Punjab and a couple of other states, which have passed a resolution in the state legislature against CAA and NPR.
Ajit Pawar also reiterated what Thackeray had said: That nobody should fear CAA and NPR as the state government is committed to protecting all and maintaining harmony.
With Thackeray and Pawar saying ‘no’ to the resolution against CAA and NPR, the ball is now in the Congress party's court. The Congress, is, however, yet to reveal its stand.
"Nobody's citizenship will be snatched under CAA and NPR. Sharad Pawar ji has assured that nobody will have to face any problem in Maharashtra because of it. We have already discussed the matter in Maha Vikas Aghadi government," Ajit told party workers.
Pawar further said there are people who are spreading rumours and asked party workers "to instead go to people and spread awareness" regarding the Citizenship Act.
Thackeray, after his meetings with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and NCP chief Sharad Pawar 10 days ago, had said that no one should fear the CAA or the NPR. These are not going to lead to anybody being thrown out of the country.
"Those who are provoking people in the name of CAA or NPR must fully understand the provisions," Thackeray had noted. He had further promised to appoint a committee of senior ministers representing the three allies to discuss the possible complications in the implementation of NPR and the way forward.
The committee will also to review the questions to be asked during NPR exercise and suggest changes. The NPR exercise is set to start from May 1 in Maharashtra.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)