After Uddhav, Rashmi Thackeray named as the new editor of Shiv Sena's mouthpiece Saamana

Uddhav Thackeray took over as Saamana’s editor in 2012 after his father Bal Thackeray died. He resigned as the editor of Saamana on November 28, 2019, before he took oath as the Maharashtra chief minister. Until his death in November 2012, Bal Thackeray was the founding editor of Saamana.

The group, run by Prabodhan Prakashan, includes the flagship dailies 'Saamana' and 'Dopahar Ka Saamana', often referred to as Shiv Sena official publications, founded by the late founder Sena patriarch Balasaheb Thackeray.

While the multi-edition Marathi 'Saamana' was founded on January 23, 1983, with the late Thackeray as its Editor, the Hindi 'Dopahar Ka Saamana' was launched on February 23, 1993.