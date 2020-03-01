After Uddhav, Rashmi Thackeray named as the new editor of Shiv Sena's mouthpiece Saamana

On Sunday, Rashmi Thackeray, wife of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, has been named as the new editor of Shiv Sena's mouthpiece Saamana. Rajya Sabha MP and senior Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut will remain as the executive editor of Sena’s mouthpiece.
The announcement related to the same was made in the newspaper on Sunday by the group publisher Rajendra M. Bhagwat with names of the other Trustees as Subhash R. Desai and Liladhar B. Dake.
Uddhav Thackeray took over as Saamana’s editor in 2012 after his father Bal Thackeray died. He resigned as the editor of Saamana on November 28, 2019, before he took oath as the Maharashtra chief minister. Until his death in November 2012, Bal Thackeray was the founding editor of Saamana.
The group, run by Prabodhan Prakashan, includes the flagship dailies 'Saamana' and 'Dopahar Ka Saamana', often referred to as Shiv Sena official publications, founded by the late founder Sena patriarch Balasaheb Thackeray.
While the multi-edition Marathi 'Saamana' was founded on January 23, 1983, with the late Thackeray as its Editor, the Hindi 'Dopahar Ka Saamana' was launched on February 23, 1993.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)