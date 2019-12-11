Saamna speak: ‘Centralisation of power in PMO not good for Economy'

It supported concerns raised by former RBI governor Raghuram Rajan, who recently said India is in the midst of a "growth recession" with signs of deep malaise in the economy that is being run through extreme centralisation of power in the PMO and powerless ministers.

India's economic growth slowed to a six-year low of 4.5 per cent in the July-September quarter. With inflation rising, fears of stagflation -- a fall in aggregate demand accompanied by rising inflation -- have resurfaced.

The Shiv Sena said former prime ministers Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi cannot be held responsible for the country's present economic situation.

"Centralisation of power in PMO and powerless ministers - this situation is not good for the economy," the Marathi publication said.

The government wants the finance minister, RBI governor, finance secretary and Niti Ayog chairman under its control, it claimed, adding that this is the main reason for the country's "poor" economic health.