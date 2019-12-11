Saamna speak: ‘Centralisation of power in PMO not good for Economy'

Mumbai: The Shiv Sena on Tuesday said centralisaton of power in the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) was one of the main reasons for the "poor" economic health of the country.
The Central government wants the finance minister and RBI governor under its control, an editorial in Sena mouthpiece Saamna said, adding that the present BJP-led dispensation is not ready to listen to economists as it considers the economy as a "share market gamble".
It supported concerns raised by former RBI governor Raghuram Rajan, who recently said India is in the midst of a "growth recession" with signs of deep malaise in the economy that is being run through extreme centralisation of power in the PMO and powerless ministers.
India's economic growth slowed to a six-year low of 4.5 per cent in the July-September quarter. With inflation rising, fears of stagflation -- a fall in aggregate demand accompanied by rising inflation -- have resurfaced.
The Shiv Sena said former prime ministers Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi cannot be held responsible for the country's present economic situation.
"Centralisation of power in PMO and powerless ministers - this situation is not good for the economy," the Marathi publication said.
The government wants the finance minister, RBI governor, finance secretary and Niti Ayog chairman under its control, it claimed, adding that this is the main reason for the country's "poor" economic health.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)