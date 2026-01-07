 Thane: Human-like Skull & Skeletal Remains Found In Abandoned House In Dombivli; Investigation Underway
Human-like skull and skeletal remains were found in an abandoned house in Mhatre Nagar, Dombivli, Thane district on January 3. Police recovered bones, clothes, and other items, sending them for forensic examination at JJ Hospital, Mumbai. A case of accidental death has been registered, and the Manpada police are investigating the matter.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, January 07, 2026, 03:01 PM IST
article-image
Thane: Human-like Skull & Skeletal Remains Found In Abandoned House In Dombivli; Investigation Underway | FPJ (Representative Image)

Thane: A human-like skull and skeletal remains have been found at an abandoned house in Maharashtra's Thane district, prompting police to launch an investigation, officials said.

A person spotted the skeletal remains at the house located in a chawl (row tenement) at Mhatre Nagar in the Sonarpada area of Dombivli on January 3 and alerted the police, an official from Manpada police station said on Tuesday.

The police then reached the spot and recovered a human-like skull, bones, some clothes, sandals, bracelets, a wire hair ring, hair samples and blood-stained soil from the premises, he said.

Following a directive from a medical officer at a local hospital, the remains were sent to the government-run JJ Hospital in Mumbai for a detailed forensic examination, the official said.

The Manpada police have registered a case of accidental death and are conducting a probe into it, he added.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

