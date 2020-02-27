NCP MP Supriya Sule demands Amit Shah's resignation over Delhi violence

Mumbai: NCP MP Supriya Sule on Wednesday demanded the resignation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah owning moral responsibility for the "huge security lapse" in connection with the violence in Delhi, which has so far killed 20 people.

The Baramati MP also urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to conduct a "transparent" probe into the alleged security lapse.

"The Centre should be held responsible for what has happened in Delhi. Union Home Minister Amit Shah must resignowning moral responsibility," Sule told reporters outside the Vidhan Bhavan (Legislature Complex) here.