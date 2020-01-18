Modi, Shah giving contrasting statements on NRC; doubt if they are on talking terms: Supriya Sule

Mumbai: Hitting out at PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, NCP leader Supriya Sule has alleged that the two leaders are giving contrasting statements over the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and that she has doubts whether they were on talking terms.

Alleging that the BJP is unable to run the economy, as it has created the atmosphere of disturbance due to NRC and citizenship law, Sule said: "The Prime Minister and Home Minister are giving contrasting statements which makes me doubt that they might not be talking to each other. I was in Parliament when the Home Minister said he will implement the NRC across India while Prime Minister Modi is now saying that there is nothing like that."

She cornered the Centre on economic slowdown and said foreign countries are in "fear whether they shall invest in India or not."

NCP leader also participated in a protest of women in Agripada against the CAA and NRC.

The women protesters were seen holding the tricolour and anti-CAA placards. They also chanted 'Inquilab Zindabad' and recited Faiz Ahmed Faiz's poem 'Hum Dekhenge'.