Trolls write sickening comments after Shabana Azmi's accident

Mumbai: After Actor Shabana Azmi was injured in an accident on Saturday afternoon on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway in Maharashtra's Raigad district,Twitterati took to Twitter to harsh comments.
"Javed Akhtar was also present in the car, but he is safe," ANI quoted the police to say.
According to IANS, another unidentified woman is reported to be seriously hurt.
The incident took place around 3.30 pm near Khalapur, over 60 km from Mumbai, when the car in which she was traveling rammed into a truck, said Raigad Superintendent of Police Anil Paraskar.
She was rushed to MGM hospital in Navi Mumbai and was undergoing treatment, the police said.
Highway police patrol teams have rushed to investigate the accident site.
Reportedly they were going to Khandala where they have a house towards Khalapur. Azmi was sitting behind the driver.
The incident comes just a day after Javed Akhtar celebrated his 75th birthday in Mumbai.
