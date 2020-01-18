Trolls write sickening comments after Shabana Azmi's accident

Mumbai: After Actor Shabana Azmi was injured in an accident on Saturday afternoon on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway in Maharashtra's Raigad district,Twitterati took to Twitter to harsh comments.

"Javed Akhtar was also present in the car, but he is safe," ANI quoted the police to say.

According to IANS, another unidentified woman is reported to be seriously hurt.

The incident took place around 3.30 pm near Khalapur, over 60 km from Mumbai, when the car in which she was traveling rammed into a truck, said Raigad Superintendent of Police Anil Paraskar.

Here's how Twitterati reacted to Shabana's car accident;