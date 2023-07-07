NCP Crisis: 3 MLAs To Leave 'Kaka' Sharad Pawar For 'Dada' Ajit Pawar |

Mumbai: The political flares refuse to die down with the latest being Shiv Sena-like vertical split in Nationalist Congress Party. At least three more MLAs of the party are likely to switch over to the Ajit Pawar camp, sources from the party said. This comes after a major chunk of NCP under Pawar Jr's leadership joined the government.

Concurrently, sources in Shiv Sena (UBT) said that at least two senior leaders with several supporters might leave the party on Friday.

NCP MLAs likely to jump the ship, go with Ajitdada

Meanwhile, three more MLAs from the NCP are likely to join the Ajit Pawar camp, which appeared a bit short of the requisite number of MLAs to be able to escape disqualification under anti-defection law.

A few more MLAs may be switching to our side, a senior leader from the Ajit Pawar camp said here on Friday.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders to switch over

A senior party leader who was the first woman spokesperson of the Shiv Sena is liekly to join Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's camp today in a bid to secure her political future.

Meanwhile, another leader who is likely to leave Shiv Sena had been very close to Uddhav Thackeray for several years. Many of the recent raids by ED and other agencies had dollowed tip offs from him. Sources said he may join BJP instead of the Shinde camp.

The news comes days after the Sena (UBT) claimed that there was unrest within Shinde camp since NCP leaders joining the government. They claimed that at least a group of 10-15 MLAs is likely to switch to the original party, contrary to the ground situation.