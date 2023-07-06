‘I Am The NCP President,' Says Sharad Pawar As Party Expels Ajit Pawar, 9 MLAs Who Joined Hands With BJP-Shiv Sena In Maharashtra

Twitter

Delhi: Chief of the Nationalist Congress Party (undivided), Sharad Pawar while speaking to media at his residence in the national capital on Thursday, said that age does not matter in politics, whether it is 82, or 92 and that he is the president of the party. He also said that all members during the meeting today "showed intentions of strengthening the party."

“The party has been hurt, but the NCP workers said this would strengthen the party and we will take it forward. Today's meeting aimed to boost morale,” said Pawar senior.

13 NCP leaders, including PC Chacko, Jitendra Awhad, Fauzia Khan and Vandana Chavan arrived at the residence of party chief Sharad Pawar to attend the National Executive meeting, reported ANI.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

NCP expelled Ajit Pawar, Praful Patel and nine MLAs

As per news reports, the NCP, on Thursday, expelled Ajit Pawar, Praful Patel and nine MLAs who had joined hands with the BJP-Shiv Sena government in Maharashtra. However, Ajit Pawar called the meeting "illegal" and said no one holds the authority to call for such meetings.

Taking about the speculation that Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar might become the Chief Minister of the state, Pawar senior said that, “If someone wants to become the chief minister, I don’t have a problem with it. I give them my best wishes,” adding that "Whatever the party needs to say, it will say it before the Election Commission of India.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

While briefing the media at this residence, Pawar also said that the Central government is using the Enforcement Directorate, the CBI and other central agencies to trouble the opposition parties.

The politics of Maharashtra is on the boil since Sunday as senior NCP leader Ajit Pawar took oath as the state's deputy chief minister. Ajit Pawar joined the Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government with 8 other MLAs and has claimed control over the Nationalist Congress Party.

On Wednesday, Ajit Pawar took a veiled dig at his uncle Sharad Pawar regarding his age that left the NCP Supremo's party members and loyalists fuming and resulted in a chain of reactions.

The junior Pawar also has blamed the 82-year-old Sharad Pawar for NCP losing out on the chance to have a chief minister of Maharashtra despite having the support of a majority of MLAs in the year 2014.