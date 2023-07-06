As NCP Factional Struggle Reaches Election Commission, Pro-Ajit Pawar MLAs Holed Up In Mumbai Hotel

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar at the meeting held for Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) legislators and party workers at MET Bandra, in Mumbai | Salman Ansari/FPJ

The internal struggle within the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has now reached the Election Commission as Ajit Pawar's faction claims majority support for the party's name and symbol. Ajit Pawar, the Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, has staked his claim with the backing of 40 elected party officials. However, he needs to gather the support of 36 MLAs, a two-thirds majority of the party's total 53 legislators, for the Election Commission to consider his claim.

Ajit Pawar's Faction Holds MLAs at Mumbai Hotel

To secure the required support, all MLAs belonging to Ajit Pawar's faction are being kept at a hotel in Mumbai. Although their signed affidavits have been submitted to the Election Commission, the legislators will remain at the hotel until the faction can gather the support of 5-6 additional MLAs. In a letter sent to the Election Commission, the rebels named Ajit Pawar as the party president on June 30, just days before his unexpected move of joining the ruling alliance.

Ajit Pawar's Aspirations and Sharad Pawar's Response

During a speech, Ajit Pawar expressed his aspiration to become the Chief Minister and questioned his uncle, Sharad Pawar, about his retirement plans. He suggested that leaders in other parties retire at a certain age and urged his uncle to give new people a chance. Sharad Pawar, 83 years old, has faced criticism from his nephew for not stepping aside and allowing fresh leadership to emerge.

Attendance Disparity at Separate NCP Meetings

In separate meetings held in Mumbai, Ajit Pawar's faction outplayed Sharad Pawar's gathering. Only 14 of the party's legislators attended Sharad Pawar's meeting, while 32 out of the 53 NCP legislators participated in the meeting called by the Ajit Pawar group. This attendance difference highlights the challenge faced by Sharad Pawar in the internal power struggle.

Sharad Pawar Calls Meeting in Delhi

Faced with the disparity in numbers, Sharad Pawar has called for a meeting in New Delhi. The meeting will be attended by NCP working president and MP Supriya Sule, aiming to address the factional challenges within the party and strategize the way forward.

Discomfort Among Shiv Sena MLAs

Ajit Pawar's entry into the BJP-Shiv Sena government as the Deputy Chief Minister has caused discomfort among Shiv Sena MLAs supporting Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. This move has led to objections from the Sena MLAs, who point out that the party's founder, Bal Thackeray, would have never associated with NCP.