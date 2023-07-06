Maharashtra Politics: As Ajit Pawar Roars, CM Eknath Shinde Tries To Keep Both Nerve And Job

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde | ANI

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde is trying to keep his nerve in choppy waters. He cancelled all his appointments on Wednesday and was conspicuous by his absence during President Draupadi Murmu’s programs in the state. He is apparently finding the disgruntled voices over joining hands with the NCP in the BJP dispensation disconcerting. The MLAs are objecting to the alliance, pointing out that Sena founder Bal Thackeray would never have associated with the Nationalist Congress Party. Also, with Ajit Pawar making his intentions of 'becoming CM one day' clear in no uncertain terms during the show of strength held in Bandra on Wednesday, the tension in Shinde's Shiv Sena camp is only likely to go up.

Read Also Ajit Pawar Joined Hands With BJP To Replace Shinde: Saamana

Shinde trying to put up a brave front

Nonetheless, Shinde tried to put up a brave front. He has ruled out his resignation and expects to tide over the crisis by weekend. As the NCP issue is almost settled, the next expansion is on course, it is claimed. The MLAs are displeased about the diminishing political space after NCP's entry. "The scope of ministerial aspirants from the BJP and the Shiv Sena has minimised after the NCP joined the government. This has upset some MLAs.”“The Chief Minister is aware of this," Shiv Sena MP Gajanan Kirtikar was quoted as saying by PTI.

Maharashtra Minister Uday Samant says rumours about Shinde's resignation are baseless

Maharashtra Minister Uday Samant, too, dispelled the misgivings after a meeting between Shiv Sena leaders and Eknath Shinde at Varsha bungalow. He stated, “Under the leadership of CM Eknath Shinde, the meeting discussed upcoming sessions of the Lok Sabha and the Vidhan Sabha. We deliberated on development work and organizational growth. There is no displeasure among our MLAs, and we have complete faith in Eknath Shinde. Rumors about his resignation are baseless. All elections will be contested under Shinde’s leadership.”

Ajit Pawar's entry poses challenge

However, political observers opine that the entry of Ajit Pawar is inconvenient for the chief minister as it reduces BJP’s dependence on the Shiv Sena. Shinde’s stand all this while has been that ‘we will not be seen with the NCP in power.” “We decided to move out (of the earlier undivided Shiv Sena led by Uddhav Thackeray) because people didn't like us going with the Congress and NCP,” he had said.