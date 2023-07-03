Maharashtra Politics: Sanjay Raut Predicts Ajit Pawar To Replace Eknath Shinde As CM (WATCH)

Ajit Pawar has sworn in as deputy CM in CM Eknath Shinde's cabinet on Sunday. | Twitter

Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson Sanjay Raut has claimed that Eknath Shinde will be eased out as Chief Minister very soon. He told reporters that Ajit Pawar, who was sworn-in as deputy CM on Sunday, will replace Shinde.

"I am saying this in front of television cameras," he added for good measure. He said the BJP joined hands with Ajit Pawar only to marginalise Shinde and his team.

"The 16 MLAs with Eknath Shinde will be disqualified soon as per the Supreme Court's order. This is the reason why Ajit and others have been inducted," Raut claimed, a day after NCP's Ajit Pawar and eight other NCP leaders joined the Maharashtra government as ministers.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Sanjay Raut targets BJP

Raut alleged that the BJP was breaking opposition parties and those who were accused of corruption by Prime Minister Modi, took the oath as ministers in the Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis government.

However, Shinde pooh-poohed those who "routinely predict" the fall of his government.

"From day one, opposition parties have been predicting the fall of my government. I wonder which astrologer is giving them such advice," he said.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

An editorial in the Shiv Sena (UBT) mouthpiece 'Saamana' on Monday claimed that the BJP had not only spoilt the politics of Maharashtra, but also of the country.

Meanwhile, posters have come up in Shivaji Park urging MNS leader Raj Thackeray and Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray to join hands.