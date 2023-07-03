Ajit Pawar Switches Over; Here Are Other Legislators Who Have Thrown Their Weight Behind Maharashtra Deputy CM |

The political landscape of Maharashtra has taken yet another drastic turn--for better or worse, only time will tell. This time, Nationalist Congress Party has entered the troubled waters with Ajit Pawar joining the Shinde-Fadnavis government and rallying behind were Praful Patel, Chhagan Bhujbal and others.

After Ajit Pawar's 'mutiny', he claimed that the entire party was with him; meanwhile, Sharad Pawar and his camp claimed that they do not back his move to join the incumbent government. It seems like the party is heading for a split.

Who are the leaders siding with Ajit Pawar?

Among the prominent MLAs who have thrown their weight behind Ajit Pawar are Chhagan Bhujbal, Dilip Valse Patil, Hassan Mushrif, Dhananjay Munde, Aditi Tatkare, Sanjay Bansode, Anil Patil, Dharmaraobaba Atram, Kiran Lahmate, Nilesh Lanka, Daulat Daroda, Makarand Patil, Atul Benke, Sunil Tingre, Indranil Naik, Ashok Pawar, Anna Bansode, Saroj Ahire, Babandada Shinde, Yashwant Mane, Narhari Jirwal, Datta Bharne, Shekhar Nikam, Deepak Chavan, Rajendra Karemore, Nitin Pawar, Manohar Chandrikapure, Sangram Jagtap, Rajesh Patil, Sunil Shelke, and Dilip Mohite.

MLAs supporting Sharad Pawar

On the other hand, MLAs who remain loyal to Sharad Pawar include Jayant Patil, Jitendra Awad, Rohit Pawar, Rajesh Tope, Prajakt Tanpure, Anil Deshmukh, Sunil Bhusara, Sumantai Patil, Sandeep Kshirsagar, Balasaheb Patil, Chetan Tupe, and Mansingrao Naik.

Political dynamics on national level

The political dynamics have further extended to the national level, with Supriya Sule standing as the lone Member of Parliament (MP) aligned with Sharad Pawar. Meanwhile, Ajit Pawar has garnered the support of Sunil Tatkare and Amol Kolhe, while Praful Patel represents the NCP in the Rajya Sabha.

Composition of Legislative Council affected

The composition of the Legislative Council also reflects the shifting landscape, as Ramraje Nimbalkar, Amol Mitkari, Shashikant Shinde, Aniket Tatkare, Vikram Kale, and Satish Chavan emerge as supporters of Ajit Pawar. However, it is worth noting that Babajani Durrani's role remains unclear, as stated by Nawab Malik, a senior NCP leader.

Effect on Maharashtra Politics

These recent developments have caused a ripple effect in Maharashtra politics, raising questions about the stability and future direction of the NCP. The split within the party has triggered speculation about potential alliances and the overall impact on governance in the state. As the MLAs choose their respective paths, Maharashtra eagerly awaits the next chapter in its political narrative.