'Maharashtra Politics Has Become Deplorable': Raj Thackeray's Sharp Response On Ajit Pawar's 'Mutiny'

MNS president Raj Thackeray (L) and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar (R) |

Maharashtra's politics is no less than a dramatic show like Game of Thrones said netizens after Ajit Pawar's 'mutiny'. For the unversed, Ajit and nine other leaders from NCP like Chhagan Bhujbal joined the Shinde-Fadnavis government on Sunday, July 2 sending shockwaves in the political corridors.

The move has elicited various responses and now seasoned politician Raj Thackeray, the founder of Maharashtra Navanirman Sena, has given a statement saying the politics in the state has become deplorable.

While talking to media persons in Mumbai, Raj Thackeray briefly commented on the political happenings. He said, "Each day, the politics [in Maharashtra] is becoming deplorable. The representatives have nothing to do with the voters. Everyone has been making compromises for their vested interests. People need to think about this seriously. I will elaborate on this in the coming days. My Maharashtra tour will start in a few days. At that time I will meet the people."

more details awaited