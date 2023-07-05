 Over 15 Legislators From Shinde Faction Of Sena Want To Rejoin Uddhav Thackeray: Reports
This comes close to the heels of NCP leaders joining the Shinde-Fadnavis government.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, July 05, 2023, 01:54 PM IST
article-image
Chief minister Eknath Shinde and Shiv Sena (UBT) Chief Uddhav Thackeray | File

Maharashtra has been flung into a political turmoil with many senior leaders changing their affiliates with changing seasons. Amid the chaos, news reports have surfaced claiming that there are legislators in Shinde camp that are disssatisfied and are thinking of jumping the ship.

Reports have surfaced that over 15 MLAs have been mulling of switching over and going back to Uddhav camp. This comes close to the heels of NCP leaders joining the Shinde-Fadnavis government. There were speculations that some leaders were already upset over not having received berths in state cabinet.

This is breaking news, more details awaited

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

