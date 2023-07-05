NCP Crisis: 8 Striking Statements By Ajit Pawar During MLA Meeting In Bandra

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 05, 2023
Here are 8 striking statements made by the newly sworn in deputy CM, Ajit Pawar, during the meeting called for NCP leaders supporting Ajit, in Bandra on Wednedsay. This comes just days after the vertical split in NCP on Sunday.
Ajit Pawar takes a jibe at Sharad Pawar, "In other parties, leaders retire after a age. You should also give chance to new people. If we make some mistakes, tell us. Your age is 83, will you ever stop or not? You give us blessings."
"There is no alternative to Modi in the 2024 elections. That's the reality."
"We shall win more seats compared to 2014 or 2019. I have become the Deputy CM five times and I have made it clear that I want to become the Chief Minister. Why am I always being painted as a villain?"
"More than 40 MLAs and MLCs are with us. We have done all the due diligence before taking the oath. We did not take the oath just like that"
"I told Supriya that we are family, we grew up together, she should to speak to him but I am told he is stubborn, he won't listen," Ajit Pawar said.
"Is it our fault that we weren't born in a powerful family?"
"Are we not capable of running a government? Am I not among the top leaders of the state? Then why did we never get any blessings?" he asked.
"In 2019, we had 5 meetings with BJP to form the government and all of a sudden, I was informed that there won't be any alliance with BJP, we will go with Shiv Sena,"
