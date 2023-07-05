 NCP Crisis: Ajit Pawar Moves Election Commission To Stake Claim On Party Name & Symbol
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiNCP Crisis: Ajit Pawar Moves Election Commission To Stake Claim On Party Name & Symbol

NCP Crisis: Ajit Pawar Moves Election Commission To Stake Claim On Party Name & Symbol

Meanwhile, Sharad Pawar and the group have filed a caveat saying that no decision should be taken in regards with the matter without consulting his faction.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, July 05, 2023, 11:36 AM IST
article-image
NCP Crisis: Ajit Pawar Moves Election Commission To Stake Claim On Party Name & Symbol |

Ajit Pawar on Wednesday moved Election Commission to stake claim on Nationalist Congress Party's name and symbol, stated TV reports. Speculations had been rife about his faction approaching the poll panel. Meanwhile, Sharad Pawar and the group have filed a caveat saying that no decision should be taken in regards with the matter without consulting his faction.

The episode feels like a rerun of the vertical split between Shiv Sena after Shinde's rebellion.

This is breaking news, more details awaited

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai Rains: Dozens Of Cars Fall Into Crater After Road Caves In At Chembur, Visuals Surface

Mumbai Rains: Dozens Of Cars Fall Into Crater After Road Caves In At Chembur, Visuals Surface

NCP Crisis: Ajit Pawar Reaches MET Bandra, To Address First Party Meet After Split

NCP Crisis: Ajit Pawar Reaches MET Bandra, To Address First Party Meet After Split

Sankashti Chaturthi In July: Date, Moonrise Timings, Siddhivinayak Live Darshan Link & More

Sankashti Chaturthi In July: Date, Moonrise Timings, Siddhivinayak Live Darshan Link & More

NCP Crisis: Ajit Pawar Moves Election Commission To Stake Claim On Party Name & Symbol

NCP Crisis: Ajit Pawar Moves Election Commission To Stake Claim On Party Name & Symbol

Mumbai Rains Live Updates: Orange Alert For Maharashtra's Coastal Areas

Mumbai Rains Live Updates: Orange Alert For Maharashtra's Coastal Areas