NCP Crisis: Ajit Pawar Moves Election Commission To Stake Claim On Party Name & Symbol |

Ajit Pawar on Wednesday moved Election Commission to stake claim on Nationalist Congress Party's name and symbol, stated TV reports. Speculations had been rife about his faction approaching the poll panel. Meanwhile, Sharad Pawar and the group have filed a caveat saying that no decision should be taken in regards with the matter without consulting his faction.

The episode feels like a rerun of the vertical split between Shiv Sena after Shinde's rebellion.

This is breaking news, more details awaited