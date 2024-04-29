Gujarat: Fire Breaks Out At Housing Complex In Ahmedabad's Ellisbridge Area; 45 Trapped Residents Rescued

Madhuban Complex, Ellisbridge |

A major fire erupted on the third floor of the Madhuban Complex near Madalpur Garanala in Ahmadabad's Alisbridge area on Monday. About 45 residents trapped inside the building were successfully rescued by fire officials.

"More than 10 vehicles were immediately dispatched to the spot after the fire brigade team was informed," said Ahmedabad Fire Brigade Chief Fire Officer Jayesh Khadia. "The fire originated in the AC duct on the fourth floor, and due to the fire, smoke slowly rose and spread throughout the complex."

The fire caused panic among the residents, who rushed to the roof for escape. However, the rooftop door was locked, forcing them to take refuge in an office on the ninth floor below. Firefighters arrived swiftly, with 10 teams including the Chief Fire Officer reaching the scene.

"The fire brigade team broke the windows of the office and started clearing the smoke that was spreading in the complex," Khadia explained. "A water cannon was fired, and the fire was brought under control. Simultaneously, another team began rescuing people trapped inside."

The firefighters utilized breathing apparatus to ensure the safety of both themselves and the residents during the evacuation process. All 45 individuals were brought down slowly and safely.

"We are thankful to the prompt action of the fire brigade," said one of the rescued residents. "Their swift response and professionalism undoubtedly saved our lives."

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.