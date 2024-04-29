 Gujarat: Fire Breaks Out At Housing Complex In Ahmedabad's Ellisbridge Area; 45 Trapped Residents Rescued
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaGujarat: Fire Breaks Out At Housing Complex In Ahmedabad's Ellisbridge Area; 45 Trapped Residents Rescued

Gujarat: Fire Breaks Out At Housing Complex In Ahmedabad's Ellisbridge Area; 45 Trapped Residents Rescued

The firefighters utilised breathing apparatus to ensure the safety of both themselves and the residents during the evacuation process.

Melvyn ThomasUpdated: Monday, April 29, 2024, 06:41 PM IST
article-image
Madhuban Complex, Ellisbridge |

A major fire erupted on the third floor of the Madhuban Complex near Madalpur Garanala in Ahmadabad's Alisbridge area on Monday. About 45 residents trapped inside the building were successfully rescued by fire officials.

"More than 10 vehicles were immediately dispatched to the spot after the fire brigade team was informed," said Ahmedabad Fire Brigade Chief Fire Officer Jayesh Khadia. "The fire originated in the AC duct on the fourth floor, and due to the fire, smoke slowly rose and spread throughout the complex."

Read Also
Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out At WINS Hospital In Kandivali, 4 Injured
article-image

The fire caused panic among the residents, who rushed to the roof for escape. However, the rooftop door was locked, forcing them to take refuge in an office on the ninth floor below. Firefighters arrived swiftly, with 10 teams including the Chief Fire Officer reaching the scene.

"The fire brigade team broke the windows of the office and started clearing the smoke that was spreading in the complex," Khadia explained. "A water cannon was fired, and the fire was brought under control. Simultaneously, another team began rescuing people trapped inside."

Read Also
Video: Massive Fire Breaks Out In Hotel Near Railway Station In Patna; 6 Dead, 15 Critically Injured...
article-image

The firefighters utilized breathing apparatus to ensure the safety of both themselves and the residents during the evacuation process. All 45 individuals were brought down slowly and safely.

"We are thankful to the prompt action of the fire brigade," said one of the rescued residents. "Their swift response and professionalism undoubtedly saved our lives."

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Delhi Shocker! Man Invites Friend For Drink, Kills Him By Slitting His Neck For Secretly Talking To...

Delhi Shocker! Man Invites Friend For Drink, Kills Him By Slitting His Neck For Secretly Talking To...

Amit Shah Escapes Major Accident After Helicopter Loses Control While Taking Off In Bihar's...

Amit Shah Escapes Major Accident After Helicopter Loses Control While Taking Off In Bihar's...

Gujarat: Fire Breaks Out At Housing Complex In Ahmedabad's Ellisbridge Area; 45 Trapped Residents...

Gujarat: Fire Breaks Out At Housing Complex In Ahmedabad's Ellisbridge Area; 45 Trapped Residents...

‘Till I Am Alive, I Will Not Allow Change Of Constitution, Religion-Based Reservation’: PM Modi...

‘Till I Am Alive, I Will Not Allow Change Of Constitution, Religion-Based Reservation’: PM Modi...

Samajwadi Party's Iconic 'Bicycle': Symbol Of Power And Political Legacy In Uttar Pradesh

Samajwadi Party's Iconic 'Bicycle': Symbol Of Power And Political Legacy In Uttar Pradesh