A massive fire broke out in a hotel near Golambar in the Kotwali police station area in Bihar’s Patna on Thursday morning.

Video: Massive Fire Breaks Out In Hotel Near Railway Station In Patna; Rescue Operation Underway#Patna #Bihar #Fire pic.twitter.com/VQO8aJCkTN — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) April 25, 2024

#WATCH | Bihar: Massive fire breaks out in a hotel near Golambar in Kotwali police station area, in Patna. Fire tenders present at the spot. Firefighting and rescue operations underway. 12 people rescued so far and sent to PMCH. pic.twitter.com/yp9AI3w3aV — ANI (@ANI) April 25, 2024

VIDEO | Fire breaks out in a building near railway station in #Patna, Bihar. Few people feared trapped in the building. Rescue efforts underway. More details are awaited.



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvqRQz) pic.twitter.com/Rl7fuj7z44 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 25, 2024

As per reports, after receiving the information, fire tenders rushed to the spot and initiated an operation to douse the fire.

As it stands, the fire extinguishing operation is still underway. Reports further suggest that 12 people have been rescued so far and sent to PMCH.

(This is breaking news. More to follow.)