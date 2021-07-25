NCB summons SP leader Abu Azmi's nephew Aslam again in connection with drug case

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Mumbai has summoned Abu Aslam Azmi, nephew of Samajwadi party leader Abu Azmi, in connection with a drug case. The agency has asked Azmi to appear before the agency on July 27.

On July 17 too, the NCB branch of Mumbai had Aslam Azmi to appear before the agency for questioning. Azmi has been summoned in connection with a drugs case related to peddler Sufran Lakdawala. Before that, he was also summoned by the Goa unit of NCB in connection with the drugs matter.

Abu Aslam Azmi's name cropped up during the interrogation of Lakdawala who was arrested on July 8, the NCB said.