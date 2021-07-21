Mumbai: NCB seizes drugs and swords in a raid at Govandi

Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) officials, on Tuesday night, raided a house in Govandi and seized a significant quantity of contraband and weapons. The agency had received information that a suspect wanted in a case registered by NCB would be arriving in Govandi, after which the raid was conducted. While the wanted accused was not found, the NCB team seized marujuana (1 kilogram), Nitrazepam tablet (200 grams) and seven swords. The officials also arrested a suspected peddler, Milind Manohar Baraddi, from the house.

In February, this year, NCB had seized 20 kilograms of a codeine-based cough syrup, 56 grams of mephedrone and 450 grams of ganja near Kurla Railway Station. The said recovery was in possession of two persons -Zakir Hussain Abdul Rehman Shaikh (alias Bablu Patri) and his associate Sahab Ali Mohammad Hanif Mulla.

"Bablu Patri is a notorious drug trafficker in Kurla. He was booked in 2 NDPS cases by Mumbai Anti Narcotics Cell in 2010-11 and other cases under section 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapon) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Bablu Patri was running a distribution network of poly drugs in Bandra, Kurla and south Mumbai areas. One car was also intercepted, which was supposed to be used to carry a bulk consignment of drugs," said Sameer Wankhede, zonal director of Mumbai NCB.

"One suspect, identified as Javed, was wanted in the said case. We had received information that Javed would be arriving at his residence in Govandi, after which we raided the place. While Javed was not present, we found ganja and Nitrazepam, which is a kind of sedative, and swords from the place. We have also arrested a peddler, Milind Baraddi, in the case, as he was present in the house," Wankhede said.