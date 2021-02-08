NCB probes peddler links with gang held for manufacturing MD

The latest arrest of Ibrahim Mujawar who was nabbed with 100 grams Mephedrone worth Rs 10 lakh has led the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) to probe his suspected linkages with peddlers Chinku Pathan and Arif Bhujwala, the two major arrests with alleged international links.

The NCB on Saturday arrested Mujawar who smuggled drugs using a high-end car which has been seized. “The MD seized is of same quality to that which was recovered from Pathan and Bhujwala. We are probing if they are linked with each other as there is lot of similarity in the way they operated,” said a senior NCB officer. Pathan, relative of mafia don Karim Lala was arrested by NCB in a drug case. The subsequent investigation led the NCB to bust a clandestine drug laboratory operated by Bhujwala in Noor Manzil Building.

The NCB has initiated a crackdown against MD which has gained popularity among the youth and is available cheaply compared to other drugs. The agency probe has revealed that the network of peddlers and suppliers are linked with each other. “The interrogation of Mujawar has also revealed name of a Nigerian,” the officer added.

Mujawar who has been earlier booked for attacking police in Oshiwara disclosed that seized MD was sourced from Asif Rajkotwala of Dongri in South Mumbai. Rajkotwala was arrested from Dongri and a small quantity of Charas has also been recovered from him. “The accused were produced before a court on Monday which have further remanded them to NCB custody for three days,” said the officer. “Mujawar imitated and was influenced by an underworld don and he wanted to be bigger than the don,” the officer added.