Mumbai: NCB arrests two persons for possession of drugs

Mumbai: In it's crackdown against drug peddlers, the Mumbai zonal unit of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested two persons with contraband substances on Saturday. The two are identified as Ibrahim Mujawar alias Ibrahim Kaskar and Asif Rajkotwala.

Acting on a specific information, NCB officials nabbed Mujawar from Jogeshwari on Saturday. 100 grams of MD has been recovered from him. Mujawar is a notorious MD trafficker, said NCB officials. The police have also seized his Mercedes car. Mujawar used to peddle and distribute drugs to his high profile customers using the car, said official.

During the interrogation Mujawar named Rajkotwala to have allegedly supplied drugs to him. Soon after the revelation, the NCB officials picked him from Dongri. Small quantity of charas has been recovered from him, said police.

According to the officials, Mujawar and Rajkotwala are working together since last one year. Mujawar was previously booked for attacking police personnel and with a case of attempt to murder as well, said police.