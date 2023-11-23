NCB-India's Global Operation Centre Co-ordinates With Interpol To Apprehend Long-Absconding Murder Suspect in Saudi Arabia

Representative Image

The Global Operation Centre of the Central Bureau of Investigation (NCB-India) co-ordinated over Interpol channels, and the Red Notice subject (who was absconding for several years) was located in Saudi Arabia. With the close assistance of Interpol NCB – Riyadh, he was returned on November 23 from Saudi Arabia to India by a team from the Kerala Police.

He was wanted by the Kerala Police in case crime No. 192/2006 of Thumba Police Station, Thiruvananthapuram City in Kerala, for murder and other offences.

A Red Notice was issued against him by IPSG on 26.05.2021 at the request of the Kerala Police. A Red Notice was circulated to all INTERPOL member countries for the location and arrest of the accused.