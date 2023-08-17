 Mumbai News: CBI Coordinates Return Of Red Notice Subject From Saudi Arabia
Mumbai News: CBI Coordinates Return Of Red Notice Subject From Saudi Arabia

A case for conspiring for illegal smuggling of gold bars from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia into India was registered against him by NIA.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, August 17, 2023, 07:31 PM IST
Red Notice Subject Deported From Saudi Arabia | Representational Pic

Mumbai: CBI's Global Operations Centre, in collaboration with NIA and INTERPOL NCB-Riyadh, successfully facilitates return of Red Notice Subject from Saudi Arabia

On August 17, 2023, the Global Operations Centre of CBI, operating through INTERPOL channels, effectively coordinated the repatriation of a Red Notice Subject in partnership with NIA and INTERPOL NCB-Riyadh. This individual, sought after by NIA, was brought back to India from Saudi Arabia. The subject had been the target of an INTERPOL Red Notice issued on September 13, 2021, following a request from NIA. The case against him pertains to his alleged involvement in a conspiracy to smuggle gold bars illegally from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, into India.

