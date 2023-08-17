Mumbai News: CBI Coordinates Return Of Red Notice Subject From Saudi Arabia

Red Notice Subject Deported From Saudi Arabia | Representational Pic

On August 17, 2023, the Global Operations Centre of CBI, operating through INTERPOL channels, effectively coordinated the repatriation of a Red Notice Subject in partnership with NIA and INTERPOL NCB-Riyadh. This individual, sought after by NIA, was brought back to India from Saudi Arabia. The subject had been the target of an INTERPOL Red Notice issued on September 13, 2021, following a request from NIA. The case against him pertains to his alleged involvement in a conspiracy to smuggle gold bars illegally from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, into India.