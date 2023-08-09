CBI Coordinates Return Of Red Notice Subject From US

CBI | Representative pic

Mumbai: The Global Operations Centre of CBI in close coordination with Interpol channels has coordinated the return of a Red Notice Subject. He was returned to India from USA. The said Red Notice Subject was wanted in a CBI case at Bangalore for defrauding the Bank by forging the Inland Letter of Credits, cheating and forgery.

An INTERPOL Red notice was published against the said accused on 04.04.2023, based on request by CBI. He was convicted by the Special Judge, CBI Cases, Bangalore and sentenced to undergo 3 years imprisonment after which he had absconded from the country.

He was returned to Cochin International airport from USA via UAE and was arrested by CBI. He is being produced today before the Special Judge, CBI Cases, Bangalore.

Read Also Mumbai News: CBI Academy Joins INTERPOL Global Network Through Virtual Signing Ceremony

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)