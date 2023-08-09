 CBI Coordinates Return Of Red Notice Subject From US
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiCBI Coordinates Return Of Red Notice Subject From US

CBI Coordinates Return Of Red Notice Subject From US

The red notice subject was immediately arrested by the CBI on his return at Cochin International Airport.

FPJ BureauUpdated: Wednesday, August 09, 2023, 06:17 PM IST
article-image
CBI | Representative pic

Mumbai: The Global Operations Centre of CBI in close coordination with Interpol channels has coordinated the return of a Red Notice Subject. He was returned to India from USA. The said Red Notice Subject was wanted in a CBI case at Bangalore for defrauding the Bank by forging the Inland Letter of Credits, cheating and forgery.

An INTERPOL Red notice was published against the said accused on 04.04.2023, based on request by CBI. He was convicted by the Special Judge, CBI Cases, Bangalore and sentenced to undergo 3 years imprisonment after which he had absconded from the country.

He was returned to Cochin International airport from USA via UAE and was arrested by CBI. He is being produced today before the Special Judge, CBI Cases, Bangalore.

Read Also
Mumbai News: CBI Academy Joins INTERPOL Global Network Through Virtual Signing Ceremony
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

CBI Coordinates Return Of Red Notice Subject From US

CBI Coordinates Return Of Red Notice Subject From US

Areca Nuts Smuggling Case: DRI Arrests 5 People, Seizes More Than 50 Metric Tons

Areca Nuts Smuggling Case: DRI Arrests 5 People, Seizes More Than 50 Metric Tons

Andar Ki Baat: NCP to join NDA?

Andar Ki Baat: NCP to join NDA?

Nitin Desai Suicide: Bombay HC To Hear Edelweiss Officials' Plea Seeking Quashing Off FIR In Art...

Nitin Desai Suicide: Bombay HC To Hear Edelweiss Officials' Plea Seeking Quashing Off FIR In Art...

Mumbai News: Fire Breaks Out At Store Near Metro Cinema In Marine Lines; Visuals Surface

Mumbai News: Fire Breaks Out At Store Near Metro Cinema In Marine Lines; Visuals Surface