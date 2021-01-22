NCB drug bust: One more peddler caught, hunt on for main suspect

Mumbai: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Friday detained one more person in connection with the recent drug bust in which huge quantities of Methamphetamine and ephedrine have been seized.

NCB sources stated that they have detained one Salman Nasir Pathan who was caught in possession of MD weighing machine and other things used in making drugs. The agency is also looking out for his brother identified as Farhan Biradar in this connection. “Salman is linked to Arif Bhujwala who ran the illicit clandestine lab in Dongri which was busted during the searches,” said a NCB officer.

The agency has also issued a look-out circular (LOC) against Bhujwala. “We have found Dubai links of Bhujwala after the crackdown and have issued LOCs so that he does not escape the country,” the officer said.

The NCB has seized unaccounted cash amounting to Rs 2.18 crore, two firearms and busted a drug factory during the searches conducted after the arrest of Parvez Khan alias Chinku Pathan, relative of mafia don Karim Lala in a drug case. “We are investigating in detail about the underworld link, the funding and the network of peddlers involved,” the officer added.

During the operation at Bhujwala's illicit clandestine lab, the NCB seized 5.69 kg of mephedrone and 1 kg methamphetamine and 6.126 kg of ephedrine and a huge stash of packing materials, various utensils, weighing machines and other apparatus used to manufacture illegal drugs.

NCB in a statement stated that Pathan and Bhujwala are said to be kingpins in drug trafficking networks operated by the underworld and ran their illegal trade across Mumbai and surrounding areas. The agency investigations revealed that the gang was operating out of South Mumbai while spreading their illegal business across the city and neighbouring areas. MD is also known as M-cat, Meow Meow, white magic. It is a synthetic stimulant drug of amphetamine class with psychoactive characteristics and usually used at party and play drugs.