NCB crackdown: Rs 2.18 crore cash recovered after factory busted in South Mumbai

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has recovered a whopping Rs 2.18 crore cash during the searches conducted after the arrest of Chinku Pathan, a relative of mafia don Karim Lala.



The agency has termed him as a "notorious drug dealer of Mumbai." The agency has zeroed upon a drug lab operating out of South Mumbai. It also arrested one associate Zakir Hussain Fazal Huk Shaikh in this regard.

"We have seized 2.9 grams of heroin and 52.2 grams of Mephedrone ‘MD’ (Commercial Quantity) from residence at 7th Floor, ‘B’ Wing, Progressive Signature CHS, Ghansoli," a statement read. "One 9 mm blank pistol was also recovered from his residence. In a parallel raid, Rahul Kumar Verma, a DJ and a Rapper by profession was also intercepted from Bhiwandi. He is suspected to be one of the suppliers of Mephedrone of Pathan," it added.