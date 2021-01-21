NCB crackdown: Rs 2.18 crore cash recovered after factory busted in South Mumbai

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has recovered a whopping Rs 2.18 crore cash during the searches conducted after the arrest of Chinku Pathan, a relative of mafia don Karim Lala.
The agency has termed him as a "notorious drug dealer of Mumbai." The agency has zeroed upon a drug lab operating out of South Mumbai. It also arrested one associate Zakir Hussain Fazal Huk Shaikh in this regard.
"We have seized 2.9 grams of heroin and 52.2 grams of Mephedrone ‘MD’ (Commercial Quantity) from residence at 7th Floor, ‘B’ Wing, Progressive Signature CHS, Ghansoli," a statement read. "One 9 mm blank pistol was also recovered from his residence. In a parallel raid, Rahul Kumar Verma, a DJ and a Rapper by profession was also intercepted from Bhiwandi. He is suspected to be one of the suppliers of Mephedrone of Pathan," it added.
In a significant breakthrough after the arrest of Pathan, a team of Mumbai zonal unit conducted raid at his associate Arif Bhujwala's residence at Noor Manzil Building, Jail Road South, Dongri Mumbai on Wednesday evening which continued till Thursday early morning.
"It led to recovery of one automatic blank revolver, huge unaccounted cash amounting to Rs 2,18,25,600, believed to be sale proceeds from illegal drug trafficking. A clandestine drug laboratory operated by Arif Bhujwala in the same Noor Manzil building was also busted," the statement added.
During the operation, the following drugs were seized from Arif's illicit clandestine lab - 5.69 Kg of Mephedrone/MD (Commercial Quantity), 1 Kg Methamphetamine (Commercial Quantity) and 6.126 Kg of Ephedrine and a huge stash of packing materials, various utensils, weighing machines and other apparatus used to manufacture illegal drugs.
Efforts are being made to apprehend Arif Bhujwala. "These drug traffickers Chinku Pathan and Arif Bhujwala are said to be kingpins in drug trafficking networks operated by the underworld and ran their illegal trade across Mumbai and surrounding areas," NCB stated.
Mephedrone/MD is also known as M-cat, Meow Meow, white magic. It is synthetic stimulant drug of amphetamine class with psychoactive characteristics and usually used at party and play drugs.
Methamphetamine is a powerful, highly addictive stimulant that affects the central nervous system. It is also known as meth, blue, ice, and crystal.
Ephedrine is a controlled substance whose manufacture, sale, distribution is subject to licensing. NCB is also looking into illegal diversion of Ephedrine as it has been found such large quantity.
9 mm blank Pistol and blank Revolver will be sent for ballistic testing.
