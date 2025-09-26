Mumbai: 10-Year-Old Worli Boy Turns Hero, Prevents Major Fire Tragedy At Poonam Apartments Using His 'Photographic Memory'

Representational image | Image generated using AI Grok

Mumbai: A potential disaster was averted at Worli’s Poonam Apartments on September 15, thanks to the extraordinary presence of mind and courage of a 10-year-old boy. Jaden, described by his family as having a photographic memory, spotted a fire before any adult noticed and took swift action that prevented the incident from escalating.

The fire broke out around 6:30 pm in a flat belonging to a neighbour named Romil, who was not at home at the time. According to a report by Times Now, quoting Jaden’s mother, Reneey, an entrepreneur from Mumbai, her son was in their flat with his nanny, Sunita, when he observed smoke. Initially, many would have assumed it was due to building fumigation that was underway, but Jaden insisted, “That’s a fire happening.”

Jaden Remembered His Neighbour's Number, Which Averted Tragedy

While Sunita had a phone, she did not have Romil’s number to alert him. But Jaden, relying on his sharp memory, recalled the number instantly and dialled it, informing the neighbour about the fire. Reneey said, “He didn’t just run away. He called the owner of the flat where the fire started,” as quoted by Times Now.

Jaden then rushed to raise the alarm within the building, shouting “Fire! Fire!” to ensure residents were aware. His quick actions allowed others to respond in time, ensuring there were no casualties despite the fire breaking out on the top floor of the building.

His mother credits Jaden’s sharp recall for the timely intervention. “If you tell him a number once, he remembers it forever. It’s uncanny. We noticed it when he was barely two years old,” she said. Beyond his memory skills, Reneey believes empathy and the ability to act decisively are just as important. “If people had ignored him, thinking he was exaggerating, the consequences could have been very different,” she added, according to the report.

Jaden, however, is more than just a boy with an exceptional memory. He is passionate about singing, enjoys karaoke and recently secured second place in his school’s talent contest. He is currently preparing for the Trinity exam in vocals. His parents emphasise nurturing confidence, courage and empathy over academic achievements alone.

For the residents of Poonam Apartments, September 15 will always be remembered as the day a 10-year-old boy turned saviour. “It could have been a tragedy, but thanks to Jaden’s presence of mind, no one was hurt. For us, he is our little hero,” Reneey said.

