From Kidney Transplant To Global Podium: Mumbai’s 13-Year-Old Ishaan Anekar Shines At World Transplant Games 2025 In Dresden; Wins 2 Gold, 1 Silver

Mumbai: At just 13, Mumbai’s Ishaan Anekar, the youngest transplanted swimmer from India, has made the nation proud on the global stage. Competing at the World Transplant Games 2025 in Dresden, Germany, Ishaan clinched two gold medals and one silver, emerging as a shining symbol of resilience, determination, and the life-changing gift of organ donation.

From Kidney Transplant to International Glory

A Class 9 student of Hiranandani Foundation School, Thane, Ishaan underwent a kidney transplant at the age of 10, with his father Anant Anekar donating his kidney.

Despite such a major surgery at a young age, Ishaan never let go of his passion for swimming. Instead, he turned his second chance at life into a mission, training with discipline and courage to become India’s youngest transplanted swimmer to achieve international glory.

Double Gold and Silver in Dresden

In Dresden, Ishaan captured gold in the 100m freestyle and 200m freestyle, while also bagging silver in the 50m butterfly. His father, Anant, stepped into the arena as well, winning two silver medals in darts and pétanque. Together, the father-son duo proudly brought home five medals, adding to India’s tally and inspiring transplant recipients everywhere.

Training with Dedication

Ishaan trains under Coach Pankaj Rathod at the Hiranandani Club House, where his unwavering commitment has elevated him to international standards.

Family’s Gratitude and Message of Hope

His mother, Mansi Anekar, shared her joy and gratitude: “We feel truly blessed for the constant support of Dr Uma Ali, Organ India, his school, coaches, and well-wishers. Ishaan’s success is proof that organ donation gives new life and new dreams.”

World Transplant Games: Celebrating New Life

The World Transplant Games, recognised by the International Olympic Committee, is held every two years to celebrate transplant survivors and promote awareness about organ donation.

The 25th edition, held in Dresden from August 17–24, 2025, saw participation from more than 1,600 athletes representing over 60 countries across multiple sports, from swimming and cycling to running and darts.

India’s Medal Tally at the Games

India fielded 49 transplant recipients and 8 organ donors, finishing with an impressive 63 medals – 16 gold, 22 silver, and 25 bronze.

A Message Beyond Medals

As India’s youngest transplanted swimmer to excel at this level, Ishaan Anekar has not only lifted Maharashtra’s and India’s prestige but also sent a powerful message of hope, resilience, and the limitless possibilities of life after organ donation.

