Navi Mumbai: NCB arrests wanted drug peddler Chinku Pathan, relative of mafia don Karim Lala

Chinku Pathan, a relative of mafia don Karim Lala, has been arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in a drug case. Pathan has been accused of running a drug racket in the city.

Pathan is accused of manufacturing MD and circulating it amongst his chain of drug peddlers who then take it to the streets across Mumbai and other places.

MD is also known as M-cat, Meow Meow, white magic. It is a synthetic stimulant drug of amphetamine class psychoactive characteristics and usually used at parties and play drugs.

The NCB stated that they have been cracking down on drug syndicates involved in supplying MD.