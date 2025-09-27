 Navratri 2025: Mumbai Gets Loudspeaker Extension For Garba Till Midnight For Last Three Days - REPORTS
Navratri festivities in Mumbai are regaining vibrancy as loudspeakers and amplifiers will be allowed until midnight for the last three days, providing relief for Garba and Dandiya enthusiasts who faced earlier restrictions limiting music to 10 pm.

Manasi KambleUpdated: Saturday, September 27, 2025, 05:19 PM IST
article-image
Navratri 2025: Mumbai Gets Loudspeaker Extension For Garba Till Midnight For Last Three Days - REPORTS | File

Mumbai: Navratri festivities in Mumbai, which began under the shadow of heavy rains and flood concerns, are finally set to regain their festive spark. In a big relief for Garba and Dandiya enthusiasts, the Mumbai District Collector’s Office has announced that loudspeakers and amplifiers will now be allowed at venues until 12 midnight for the last three days of the festival, Saptami (September 29), Ashtami (September 30) and Navami (October 1).

Earlier in the week, the loudspeaker deadline was restricted to 10 pm, which had dampened the celebrations for devotees and cultural groups who look forward to all-night Garba and Dandiya events. With the new order, issued by Mumbai Suburban District Collector Saurabh Katiyar, the extension is expected to bring relief to organisers and participants across the city.

According to a report by Loksatta, loudspeakers can be used from 6 am to 12 midnight during these three days. However, the permission comes with strict conditions. Organisers must adhere to the noise pollution rules and the guidelines issued by the Bombay High Court. The extension will not apply in government-declared silence zones such as areas around hospitals, educational institutions, and courts.

The order also mandates that Rules 3 and 4 of the Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules, 2000 be followed carefully. In case of violations, the Noise Authority will be empowered to take strict action under the Environment Protection Act, 1986. Collector Katiyar has warned that any breach of the prescribed norms will invite legal action against the organisers.

Navratri 2025: Mumbai’s Luxury Garba Pods Cost Upto ₹1.5 Lakh A Night
article-image

For many Garba and Dandiya fans, this extension means they can finally enjoy the true spirit of Navratri after the initial days were marred by rain and restrictions. Open-air venues across Mumbai and its suburbs are expected to see bigger turnouts for the remaining days of the festival.

With the beats of the dhol, vibrant costumes, and the joyous dance circles set to continue late into the night, the city is preparing to embrace the festive spirit of Navratri in full swing.

