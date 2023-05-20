Navi Mumbai's Wonders Park to reopen soon with new features and increased entry charges | Twitter

Navi Mumbai: The Wonders Park in Navi Mumbai, managed by the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC), is set to reopen after nearly three years of renovation. The park has undergone a complete transformation, featuring new rides and entertainment attractions. However, visitors will now have to pay higher entry fees to access the park.

The NMMC administration has proposed revised charges for park entry. Children aged 5 to 12 will now pay Rs 40 instead of the previous Rs 25, while individuals above 12 years old will be charged Rs 50 instead of Rs 35. Ride charges, jogging passes, and vehicle parking fees will remain unchanged.

Smart card system for entry

To streamline park access, the civic body will introduce a smart card system. Visitors will receive a smart card upon entry, which can be recharged according to their requirements. "The introduction of smart cards aims to eliminate the need for visitors to repeatedly visit ticket counters within the park. Children can enjoy rides without enduring long queues," explained a senior civic official. A refundable security deposit of Rs 100 will be required for the smart card.

Despite administrative delays, all renovation work, including engineering and electrical aspects, has been completed, and the park will soon be reopened. The Wonders Park in Nerul has undergone a comprehensive makeover, including the addition of an audio-visual system and a new musical fountain laser show. The civic body has also enhanced the park's aesthetics by beautifying ponds, improving walkways, replacing play materials, installing CCTV cameras, implementing biometric machines at entrances, and upgrading the lighting system. The park's complete transformation has come at an estimated cost of Rs 27 crores. Visitors from nearby areas such as Kharghar, Uran, and Panvel often frequent the park.

Proposed Charges:

Entry Charges:

5 to 12 Years: Current Rate - Rs 25, New Rate - Rs 40

Above 12 Years: Current Rate - Rs 35, New Rate - Rs 50

Ride Charges:

Toy Train Fare: Current Rate - Rs 25, New Rate - Rs 25

Other Charges:

Jogging Pass: Current Rate - Rs 50, New Rate - Rs 50

Bike Parking: Current Rate - Rs 10, New Rate - Rs 10

Four-Wheeler Parking: Current Rate - Rs 50, New Rate - Rs 50

School Vehicle Parking: Current Rate - Rs 500, New Rate - Rs 500

Smart Card Security Deposit: Rs 100

Read Also Navi Mumbai News: PMC conducts awareness rally on the occasion of National Dengue Day