Navi Mumbai News: PMC conducts awareness rally on the occasion of National Dengue Day | Amit Srivastava

In order to create widespread awareness about dengue, an awareness rally was organized by the medical officers and nurses of the civic primary health centers and health sub-centres on May 16, National Dengue Day. Under the guidance of Municipal Commissioner Ganesh Deshmukh, orientation lectures were organized at all health centres along with the rally.

In the awareness rally, citizens were made aware of dengue, its symptoms and cause etc. Banners, posters and pamphlets with the slogan 'Let's stop dengue and spread awareness everywhere.'

Additionally, informative sessions were organised by expert doctors in nine civil primary health centres and Arogyavardhini Kendra giving information about dengue disease.

Dengue affects millions every year

Dengue is one of the most serious diseases. Millions of people suffer from this disease every year. Especially during the beginning of the monsoon, dengue patients are most common. In such a situation, citizens should be aware about dengue disease. Every year, May 16 is celebrated as 'National Dengue Day' to spread awareness about dengue disease.

Causes of dengue disease

Dengue is a disease transmitted by the bite of a female Aedes mosquito. Dengue larvae thrive in stagnant water. The months of July to October are favourable for the breeding of dengue larvae. During this period, due to rain, there is more possibility of water accumulation in different places. Dengue larvae can grow in such stagnant water.