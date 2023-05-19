National Dengue Day: NMMC conducts awareness programme, shares tips to combat the mosquito-borne ailment |

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) observed National Dengue Day on May 16 by holding a number of awareness programmes and camps to combat dengue within its jurisdiction.

A total of 23 special camps were set up in various Primary Health Centres across Navi Mumbai, where 4,557 citizens had direct interactions with health officials. Among them, 555 individuals underwent blood tests for dengue screening. To enhance public awareness, demonstrations and public meetings were conducted at 22 locations, and volunteers led awareness campaigns at 13 sites in the morning.

Campaign began on April 15

Banners, posters, and pamphlets were distributed to foster citizen awareness and consciousness. As a preventive measure ahead of the monsoon season, a special campaign to inspect breeding sites within households will be conducted from April 15 until the end of the monsoon season.

Efforts were made to identify breeding sites of Aedes mosquitoes, the primary carriers of dengue. So far, 452 breeding sites with Aedes mosquitoes have been identified. As part of the research initiative, 210,867 households were visited, and 413,888 breeding sites were inspected. Of these, 495 breeding sites, including those with Anopheles and Culex mosquitoes, have been eliminated.

To prevent mosquito breeding and dengue transmission, citizens are advised to:

Avoid stagnant water in their homes and offices.

Seal water tanks and install mosquito-proof nets on windows.

Dispose of waste materials that can accumulate water.

Change water in flower pots, trays, and other containers weekly.

Use mosquito repellents and obtain repellent coils from municipal health centres if needed.

Take advantage of free blood tests offered at health centres and hospitals.

Seek immediate medical attention and inform the nearest municipal hospital in case of suspected dengue or high fever.

Contact health centres or municipal hospitals for assistance if dengue or mosquitoes are detected in the vicinity. By following these guidelines and reporting any concerning symptoms or situations, citizens can contribute to dengue prevention efforts and ensure prompt medical intervention when necessary.