Mumbai: NMMC conducts programmes on International Right to Information Day

Student taking part in drawing competition conducted by NMMC on the occasion of international right to information day. |

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) organised various programmes on the occasion of International Right to Information Day on Wednesday. The civic body conducted the events at the direction of the state government through the Thane district collector regarding the celebration.

The civic body used the social media platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram of the Municipal Corporation to create public awareness about the Right to Information Act.

Similarly, various activities were organised by keeping in view transparency, accountability, and public participation under the guidance of the municipal commissioner, Abhijit Bangar. Students and youngsters from schools and colleges were also involved.

Students from civic schools, private schools, and colleges participated in essays, oratory, painting, and quizzes competitions that were organised at 5 centres in the NMMC limit.

Social media was used effectively on the occasion of Right to Information Day to promote the Right to Information Act, 2005.