 Mumbai News: Dengue cases double in 5 months, shows data
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai News: Dengue cases double in 5 months, shows data

Mumbai News: Dengue cases double in 5 months, shows data

Doctors said dengue should be suspected with high fever (104°F), accompanied by a severe headache, pain behind the eyes, muscle and joint pains, nausea, vomiting, swollen glands or a rash

Swapnil MishraUpdated: Friday, May 12, 2023, 10:23 PM IST
article-image
Dengue mosquito | File

Mumbai: Dengue cases have almost doubled in the first five months this year across the city compared to last year in the corresponding period. As per data provided by the state health department, Mumbai recorded 163 dengue cases until May 7 compared to 84 cases during the same time in 2022, which is a 94% rise. 

Meanwhile, 925 cases have been recorded across Maharashtra, with 83 from Palghar, 82 from Nashik, 62 from Sangli, 49 Kolhapur, 30 Satara, 29 from Yavatmal and 27 from Solapur. 

Dengue's symptoms:

Doctors said dengue should be suspected with high fever (104°F), accompanied by a severe headache, pain behind the eyes, muscle and joint pains, nausea, vomiting, swollen glands or a rash. Generally, these symptoms come during the febrile phase (two to seven days. 

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), dengue is a mosquito-borne viral disease. It is transmitted by female mosquitoes of the species Aedes Aegypti that is also a vector for chikungunya, yellow fever and the zika virus. As the rainy season begins, suspected and confirmed cases of dengue increase.

Survey and awareness

Senior health officials said they are taking all necessary measures to curb the spread and all healthcare workers have been instructed to conduct a survey and generate awareness. 

Training is being imparted to workers under the ‘New Dengue Management Treatment System’. As per the Central government guidelines, July is marked as dengue prevention month. 

A doctor from the state health department said, “We have also set up 43 centres for diagnosis of dengue and chikungunya. However, citizens should keep a check on every place at home and in the vicinity where there is stagnant water. “Waste management should be carried out properly as mosquitoes can breed anywhere where water is stagnant,” he said.

Read Also
Mumbai Monsoon 2023: BMC begins anti-mosquito drive to reduce risk of dengue, malaria
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

FPJ Exclusive: Security takes a dive at Mumbai Docks

FPJ Exclusive: Security takes a dive at Mumbai Docks

Navi Mumbai: Delayed certificates put future of children in Panvel at risk

Navi Mumbai: Delayed certificates put future of children in Panvel at risk

FPJ Cyber Secure: ‘Greed and stupidity are the reasons why people become cybercrime victims,’...

FPJ Cyber Secure: ‘Greed and stupidity are the reasons why people become cybercrime victims,’...

Mumbai: BMC’s claim of 67% desilting false, says Ashish Shelar

Mumbai: BMC’s claim of 67% desilting false, says Ashish Shelar

Mumbai News: Dengue cases double in 5 months, shows data

Mumbai News: Dengue cases double in 5 months, shows data