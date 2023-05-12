Mumbai News: Dengue cases double in 5 months, shows data

Dengue mosquito | File

Mumbai: Dengue cases have almost doubled in the first five months this year across the city compared to last year in the corresponding period. As per data provided by the state health department, Mumbai recorded 163 dengue cases until May 7 compared to 84 cases during the same time in 2022, which is a 94% rise.

Meanwhile, 925 cases have been recorded across Maharashtra, with 83 from Palghar, 82 from Nashik, 62 from Sangli, 49 Kolhapur, 30 Satara, 29 from Yavatmal and 27 from Solapur.

Dengue's symptoms:

Doctors said dengue should be suspected with high fever (104°F), accompanied by a severe headache, pain behind the eyes, muscle and joint pains, nausea, vomiting, swollen glands or a rash. Generally, these symptoms come during the febrile phase (two to seven days.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), dengue is a mosquito-borne viral disease. It is transmitted by female mosquitoes of the species Aedes Aegypti that is also a vector for chikungunya, yellow fever and the zika virus. As the rainy season begins, suspected and confirmed cases of dengue increase.

Survey and awareness

Senior health officials said they are taking all necessary measures to curb the spread and all healthcare workers have been instructed to conduct a survey and generate awareness.

Training is being imparted to workers under the ‘New Dengue Management Treatment System’. As per the Central government guidelines, July is marked as dengue prevention month.

A doctor from the state health department said, “We have also set up 43 centres for diagnosis of dengue and chikungunya. However, citizens should keep a check on every place at home and in the vicinity where there is stagnant water. “Waste management should be carried out properly as mosquitoes can breed anywhere where water is stagnant,” he said.