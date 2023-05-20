Navi Mumbai news: 24-year-old held with E-Cigarettes worth ₹ 1.3 lakh in Nerul

Navi Mumbai: The Anti-Narcotics Cell of the Navi Mumbai police arrested a 24-year-old man and seized E-Cigarettes worth Rs 1.3 lakh in sector 6 in Nerul. The man had come to deliver the contraband.
The arrested accused was identified as Shrutik Vijay Jadhav and he was caught with E-Cigarettes in front of The Wood Zone along Palm Beach Road in Sector-6 in Nerul.
Police laid a trap to nab the accused
Acting on a tip-off, under the direction of Senior Police Inspector BS Syed, Police Sub-Inspector Kuldeep More and his team laid a trap on Thursday evening. The Anti-Narcotics squad nabbed Jadhav around 6.30 pm when he came there with a box containing E-Cigarettes.
130 e-cigarettes seized from the accused
When the police frisked him and checked the box, 130 e-cigarettes were found in the box. The police seized e-cigarettes. During the investigation, it was found that he had come to sell the e-cigarette. Later, a case was filed against Jadhav at the Nerul Police Station under Section 4 (1) 7 of the Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes Act 2019 and arrested him.
