Navi Mumbai: NMMC penalises negligent contractors for gutter cleaning as pre-monsoon work commences

The Solid Waste Management Department of the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) penalized contractors for negligence in carrying out the cleaning of the gutter as part of the pre-monsoon work. The civic body found that approximately 43 contractors were negligent while cleaning the closed gutter and removing the silt on time.

According to the SWM, they have collected around Rs 3 lakh from 43 contractors for their laxity in work.

96 contractors

As part of monsoon preparedness, the SWM department has been carrying out the removal of silt from major and minor nullahs and closed gutters across the city. The pre-monsoon work has been assigned to 96 contractors.

The civic chief, Rajesh Narvekar, inspected the ongoing pre-monsoon work at many locations and directed officials to complete the work by May 25.

76 small and large natural drains

There are 76 small and large natural drains in the NMMC area from Belapur to Digha ward, which also include the drains in the MIDC area. The cleaning work for these drains is in progress, and so far, 55 percent of the drain cleaning has been completed. However, the remaining 45 percent of the drain cleaning needs to be completed within a week.

Most of the natural drains are filled with stones and soil that flow from the mountains. "Since most of the land in Navi Mumbai is situated at a lower level than the sea level, during high tides, the creek water reverses into the drains and holding ponds, bringing back stones and soil that flow into the drains," said an official from the SWM. Keeping this in mind, as a precautionary measure before the monsoons, drains are cleaned by removing the silt from 76 small and large natural drains in the city.

Almost every year, during heavy rainfall in the monsoon, the Turbhe MIDC police station gets flooded. "Considering that water accumulates there during high tides and heavy rains, an adequate number of water pumps will be installed," said the official. He added that the civic body has identified 14 sites where water accumulation is possible, and heavy-duty water pumps will be installed to flush out the water.